Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): In line with the preparations for the prevention and management of heat-related diseases in the state during summer, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department has issued guidelines to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in this regard.

These guidelines outline the activities to be conducted by the Health Department with inter-departmental coordination. Moreover, they offer guidance on the dos and don'ts to be followed during extreme heat waves.

It is noteworthy that various central institutions have expressed the possibility of temperatures being above normal in most parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, this year. The State Government has issued these guidelines keeping in mind the interests of the public.

Notably, various institutions have anticipated seasonal outbreaks of diseases between March and May 2024. According to reports, most parts of the country are likely to experience higher temperatures than usual during this summer, especially the central and north-western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, in many parts of the country, the monthly minimum temperatures during this period are also expected to be higher than usual. Moreover, there is a higher likelihood of heatwaves prevailing in the central and north-western regions of the country from March to May 2024.

Given the growing concern over rising temperatures, the Health Department will have inter-departmental coordination to organise an array of events to raise awareness about heat-related diseases as well as their prevention and management.

The department will also make arrangements for cool and clean drinking water in crowded places and provide shelters for heat protection. Besides, weather forecasts and temperatures will be displayed on screens installed at crowded locations, while awareness sessions will be held on protection from heat waves in schools.

As per the guidelines, the Health Department will prioritise the training and awareness of medical officers, paramedical staff, and frontline workers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills to promptly identify and treat these diseases. Additionally, sufficient availability of essential medications, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration salts, and other necessary supplies will be ensured.

Furthermore, the availability and functionality of necessary equipment will be ensured. According to the guidelines, medical units should have a sufficient supply of clean drinking water and continuous operation of cooling equipment to cope with extreme temperatures.

The government will also ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, install solar panels where possible and take energy conservation measures. Efforts will be made to lower indoor temperatures by implementing techniques such as cool or green roofing. Additionally, measures like installing shades on windows and open areas will also be taken.

Moreover, educational materials will be distributed to raise public awareness about heat-related illnesses and how to prevent and manage them. (ANI)

