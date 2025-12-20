Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda arrived in Lucknow on Saturday, where senior party leaders and workers at the airport warmly received him.

During his visit, Nadda is scheduled to attend the 21st Convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

Senior BJP leaders Anandiben Patel, Brajesh Pathak, Pankaj Chaudhary, and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh will attend the event.

On Friday, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda addressed the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine and underlined how India has adopted a holistic approach to medicine, looking to integrate traditional medicine with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also Read | Rajdhani Express Derailment in Assam: 8 Elephants Killed, 5 Coaches of Express Train Derails in Collision in Hojai (Watch Video).

According to Nadda, India's previous health policy was curative in nature, with an undue focus on only cure through medicine. However, after 2017, a holistic policy was adopted, which also focused on the prevention and promotion of health.

"Our previous health policy was curative. All the emphasis was on curing the disease, which means that no matter what you eat, drink, or live like you want, it is just the medicine which will cure you. But now under the leadership of PM Modi, a new policy was launched in 2017, and the health policy became a holistic one," Nadda said while speaking at the WHO Global Summit.

"In the policy, we have to think of it holistically; prevention, promotion of health, curative, geriatric, and with that, PM Modi thought of integrative medicine.

Integrate yourself; do not work in silos. That is why, today, we have seen that an evidence-based repository is being made, the experiences of various countries are being shared and connected. With these shared experiences, not only will India be benefiting, but the whole world benefits; that is what we are working towards," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)