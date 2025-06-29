One of the accused arrested by Manipuri Police (Photo/X/@mainpuripolice)

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a late-night operation, two wanted criminals were injured and arrested in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, officials said on Sunday.

According to a post by Mainpuri Police on X, the joint operation was carried out by the local police station (Thana Elao) and the Criminal Intelligence Team.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bhanu Gihar and Munne, also known by the alias Munna, both with a history of criminal records.

"In a joint operation conducted by Thana Elao and the Criminal Intelligence Team, two notorious accused--Bhanu Gihar and Munne alias Munna--were injured and arrested during a police encounter. From their possession, the police recovered one country-made pistol (.315 bore), one country-made pistol (12 bore), two live and six spent cartridges, and one motorcycle without a number plate," Manipuri Police wrote.

On June 27, an accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Act, 2020, was injured in an encounter with Rewati Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar.

ASP Kripa Shankar, Ballia, said that the police were conducting a routine check when the accused tried to flee and was shot at.

On Thursday, ASP Shankar told ANI, "In Ballia, Rewati Police Station was conducting a checking. During the check, when a man riding a motorcycle was asked to stop, instead of stopping, he tried to flee. Police followed and besieged him. He fired at the police officials, and in self-defence, the police too fired at him.

"The miscreant has been identified as Vishal. The police official added that upon interrogation, it was revealed that he was an accused under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Police have seized a pistol, three cartridges and a black colored bike. (ANI)

