Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): In preparation for Eid al-Adha celebrations, Moradabad Police increased foot patrols across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Security arrangements were reinforced in key areas on Friday, and coordination meetings were held with various departments and community representatives.

Speaking to ANI, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, "There have been meetings in all departments. Meetings were also organised with all the stakeholders. During the meetings, everyone was informed that there would not be any sacrifices in the open, and the garbage should also be disposed of systematically. Sentiments of others' faith should be respected. If anyone uploads any objectionable video on social media, then strict action will be taken."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police deployed five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) in Sambhal to strengthen security and maintain law and order, officials said.

Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "Five companies of PAC and RRF have been deployed. Peace committee meetings have been held in all police stations and districts. All muftis, maulanas, and mutwallis were present. They have been asked to complete the sacrifice and related formalities within the stipulated time and place."

Police held peace committee meetings in every police station and district, involving religious leaders and community members. The police advised them to ensure sacrifices take place only at designated places and within the allowed time.

SP Bishnoi also warned against misinformation and hate speech during the festival and said, "We have asked people to refrain from spreading rumours and making provocative statements. The police will monitor social media."

Authorities increased vigilance and directed local police to stay alert, as large gatherings are expected during Eid al-Adha.

The district administration worked with clerics and community heads to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and follow the law.

Uttar Pradesh Police also kept a close watch on online platforms to prevent any attempts to stir communal tension during the festival.

Officials assured citizens that law and order are under control and urged the public to cooperate for a peaceful and respectful Eid al-Adha celebration.

This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 7 in India. The holy festival, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice,' is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes yearly, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

