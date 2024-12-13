Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sangam Nose in Prayagraj on December 13, enjoying a serene ferry ride across the sacred river. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi was seen calmly enjoying the ride, reflecting on the significance of the location. The visit is part of his trip to inaugurate and launch development projects worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also perform pooja and darshan at the Sangam Nose, Akshay Vata Vriksh, and other holy sites. Additionally, he will visit the Mahakumbh exhibition site as part of his agenda. PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive in Prayagraj Today To Launch Development Projects Worth Around INR 5,500 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi Visits Sangam Nose

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi visits the Sangam Nose in Prayagraj. PM Modi will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5500 crore at Prayagraj. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/APnQKKuYaE — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)