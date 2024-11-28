Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Authorities in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, have deployed police as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, following the stone-pelting incident on November 24.

An official stated that over 250 individuals have been identified in connection with the violence that erupted after a survey of the mosque. Police are releasing pictures of the accused to facilitate their identification.

The Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, told ANI, "The situation in Sambhal is normal now. As a precautionary measure, police forces have been deployed. So far, 28 people have been arrested, and three individuals who gathered the crowd have been detained. Based on investigations, we have identified more than 250 people involved. Their pictures are being released."

He emphasised that police are prepared to handle any law and order situation during Friday prayers.

"People will attend Friday prayers as usual. I don't foresee any issues, but if anyone attempts to create chaos, we are ready to respond," the official added.

Addressing allegations of administrative failure in the November 24 incident, the official remarked, "Defending those involved in stone-pelting and calling it an administrative failure is baseless."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a flag march on Thursday to reassure residents in the wake of the incident.

Earlier today, police arrested a man, identified as Farhat, for allegedly spreading rumours related to the November 24 violence. He has been booked under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to officials.

The stone-pelting incident occurred during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. (ANI)

