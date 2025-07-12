Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have rolled out extensive security and surveillance measures for the Kanwar Yatra, leveraging advanced technology and a robust deployment of forces to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, officials announced on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said, "Technology is being used at a very advanced level. About 40,000 CCTV cameras have been set up. About 400 drones, many of which are AI-enabled, have been set up. Their feed is coming live to our zonal headquarters. ANPR cameras have been installed, enabling the reading of vehicle number plates. About 45,000 police force have been deployed along the route."

To maintain the sanctity of the yatra and ensure public safety, the police are also collaborating with food safety authorities to monitor dhabas along the route.

"Authorised agencies of food safety are constantly checking the dhabas on the Kanwar route. The Police are with them for security and support. If any vigilante tries to do all this checking by themselves, then it is wrong... I request the dhaba operators not to do anything that hurts the sentiment of the Kanwar Yatra," Krishna added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police has also deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

According to the guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, 587 Gazetted Officers, 2040 Inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 1,486 Women Sub-Inspectors, 8,541 Women Head Constables and Constables, 50 Companies of Central Police Force and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 1,424 Home Guards have been deployed.

Arrangements are being made for 24/7 active patrolling. UP-112 personnel have been briefed in this regard, and their vehicles have been arranged.

Local divers have been deployed on the banks of rivers and canals after proper briefing and training. Barricading and danger signs are also being put up on the banks of rivers.

Instructions have been given to make available the mobile numbers of all police officers and station in-charge, the traffic diversion scheme and other important information to the devotees through barcodes in newspaper advertisements, hoardings and social media.

1,845 water service centres, 829 medical camps, 1,222 police help centres and control rooms have been set up on the main Kanwar route.

According to the guidelines by the DGP, the administration has installed 29,454 CCTV cameras on the Kanwar route and in all the camps after an anti-sabotage check. Real-time monitoring will be done using the CCTV camera and drones.

An eight-member team has been formed at the Social Media Centre of DGP Headquarters, which will send all the inputs received on social media related to the Kanwar Yatra to the concerned district. The team will debunk fake news and take action against those spreading rumours.

Another eight-member team has been formed at the DGP headquarters, which will remain alert 24 hours a day and monitor the inputs received from electronic media, UP-112 and all other sources. (ANI)

