Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued strict guidelines to its 60,244 newly appointed constables, warning them against posting content on social media that violates departmental rules and affects the police force's image, according to a press statement.

The directive was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Amitabh Yash, who urged all Police Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Superintendents of Police to ensure the recruits are informed about the social media code of conduct during their training.

As per the statement issued by ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash, "The newly appointed 60,244 constables are arriving at their respective training centers, after which their training will start. In the above training, along with the traditional values of policing, training will be given on modern technical knowledge, communication skills, sensitive behavior with citizens etc. You will be aware that social media is a powerful medium of communication and most of the policemen also keep expressing their views on social media."

The circular comes in the wake of several recruits posting on social media after receiving their appointment letters.

It also notes that trainees have been found sharing videos related to their training online, which is discouraged under the confidentiality norms of the department.

"Therefore, it is necessary that the newly appointed constables do not violate departmental policy, rules, and discipline while using social media. The Director General of Police has directed Uttar Pradesh that the newly appointed constables should be made aware of the above social media policy in the training centres and its compliance should be ensured so that any unpleasant situation arising for the government and the department can be avoided," said a statement.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables, calling it a major step towards strengthening the state's security system. (ANI)

