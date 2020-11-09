Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) A total of 1,647 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the tally to 4,99,199 on Monday, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,231, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 22,956, of which 10,062 are in home isolation, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar said.

Total 4,69,003 people have recuperated from the disease in the state, he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state has now come to around 94 per cent.

On Sunday, over 1.39 lakh COVID-19 tests were done, taking the total tests conducted in UP so far to over 1.62 crore.

A health department bulletin said three deaths each have been reported from Allahabad, Meerut, two each from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and one each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Ballia, Azamgarh , Basti, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, Farrukhabad, Amethi and Auraiya.

Lucknow reported the highest 207 new cases followed by Gautam Budhnagar 163 and Meerut 102, among others, the bulletin said.

Kumar said barring a couple of districts, all the districts have reported less than 100 fresh cases.

He said the positivity rate is rising in some western UP districts adjoining the national capital and their respective administrations have been alerted.

The official also claimed that in a message Niti Aayog has praised the commitment level of the districts in the NCR region, where the testing rate is higher as compared to some states.

