New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): With 361 people arrested and 54 convicted, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of arrests and convictions, as compared to other states and Union Territories, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the year 2020, Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The information was shared by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the question asked by MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Koraput in Odisha on the total number of under-trial who are in jail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 along with the number of persons denied bail on what grounds.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

Rai said that as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, Police and Public Order are state subjects.

"However, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by the States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The latest published report is for the year 2020," he replied.

Also Read | Noida: Man Arrested for Posting Morphed Picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati on Social Media.

On being asked the duration each under-trial UAPA prisoner has been in jail without bail, the Minister replied that specific data regarding the number of persons who were denied bail the duration of each under-trial prisoner in jail without bail, under the UAPA is not maintained by NCRB.

As per the NCRB report on the number of persons arrested, persons on bail, persons convicted and persons acquitted under the UAPA in the year 2020, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of arrested persons followed by Jammu and Kashmir (346) and Manipur (225).

"In terms of conviction rate under UAPA, UP has the highest number that is 54 followed by Tamil Nadu 21, Jharkhand 3 and Jammu and Kashmir 2. And people arrested under UAPA but out on bail, the highest number was in Jammu and Kashmir 103, Tamil Nadu 44, Kerala 22 and Manipur 19," Rai said.

Further, he informed that the number of arrested persons under UAPA who have been acquitted were highest from Tamil Nadu (50) and followed by Jharkhand (46), Assam (13) and four in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)