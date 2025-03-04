Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Migratory Siberian birds flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, adding to the beauty of the ghats and attracting tourists at the confluence, which is a popular destination for visitors from around the world.

The presence of migratory Siberian birds at the waters of Triveni in Prayagraj was a pictureseque sight for the vistors. The birds were seen floating and flying above the holy waters.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is the confluence of the Saraswati, Ganges, and Yamuna rivers. Every year, thousands of Siberian birds arrive at Sangam and nearby wetlands in UP's Prayagraj during the winter season.

Various bird species migrate from Siberia to India's wetlands during the colder months when temperatures drop in their native regions. The wetlands are viewed as breeding grounds for these birds where receive a diverse supply of food.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

Recently, Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic event with its divine, grand, and well-organized execution, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Mahakumbh marked a sacred occasion after 144 years, drawing immense crowds from across India and the world.

Maha Kumbh 2025 has opened the doors to new possibilities of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh. During this mega event, the Uttar Pradesh government developed five major spiritual corridors.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said that over 66.30 crore people visited the religious event.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Mahakumbh has led to the creation of five new spiritual tourism corridors in the state, linking Prayagraj with key spiritual destinations such as Mirzapur, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Naimisharanya, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

CM Yogi also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of harnessing the potential of spiritual tourism, stating that Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to become the hub for it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)