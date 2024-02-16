Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two people with four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. The accused, identified as Javed and Majeed, were arrested by UP police near Kali River Bridge, Charthawal Road Police Station, Kotwali Nagar, Muzaffarnagar district.

According to an official press release from the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh, "The duo was arrested in Muzaffarnagar on the morning of February 16. The police said that the accused had built similar bombs and distributed them during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots."

While speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order and state STF chief Amitabh Yash said, "Two accused were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, and four IEDs were recovered from them. All of these could be triggered by a remote control or timer. Those who built these bombs and have been arrested had built similar bombs and distributed them during the Muzaffarnagar riots. Both of these accused are being questioned."

As per the press release, the bombs were found with the culprits who manufactured them in Muzaffarnagar and were reportedly going to be part of a major conspiracy.

During the investigation, Javed informed the STF that they were made on the order of a woman named Imrana. The cops are now searching for the female.

Based on a tipoff, police received information that Javed was about to arrive on the Nyajupura bridge of the Kaali River with some suspicious items after a unit of STF Meerut and local police reached there and captured him.

They discovered the bombs inside a box of campus shoes upon frisking him and a bomb squad was immediately called to the scene.

Afterwards, the squad defused the explosives in the Nyajupura forest, far away from the location and other local authorities, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), were also made aware of the situation.

Javed unveiled that these were improvised explosive device (IED) bottle bombs that contained gun powder 99, iron pellets, cotton and POP, among other things. He also revealed glucose bottles from doctors, iron nails from bicycle shops and watch machinery from watch stores.

They were prepared by him at the behest of Imrana, the wife of Azad, a resident of Bantikhera village under the Babri Police Station of the Shamli district, in exchange for Rs 60,000.

He was already paid Rs 20,000 and the rest of the amount was set to be given on the delivery of the bombs. Javed was captured while he was on his way to deliver the bombs to Imrana.

While, accused Majeed divulged that he made the gunpowder and IED while staying at the home of his late uncle Mohammad Arjashi, son of Khalil, a native of Mimlana Road, Ramlila Tilla, who made fireworks.

He learned about the construction of bombs and gathered some knowledge through the internet.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, the Additional Superintendent of STF, revealed that the offender has a strong knowledge of machinery because of his work on radio repairs.

During questioning, Javed admitted to creating time bombs earlier. The accused are currently being questioned by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Intelligence Bureau personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)