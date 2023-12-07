Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 next year.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

"...If 10,000-15,000 people want to stay the night, where will they find a shelter? Where will they get food and water?...For this purpose, the Trust is setting up a new tin-shed city which will be ready by at least February-end...," General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have been called for the purpose.

"Experienced workers of the VHP and RSS from across the country are being called for this purpose...Everyone is carrying out their duties with full responsibility..." he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust shared pictures of the floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and intricate carvings inside the temple. (ANI)

