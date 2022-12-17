Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): U.P. Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICON) and Jadooz have joined hands to create 1,000 rural entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh through rural edutainment centres called 'Magic Rooms'. For the first time in the history of the state, the rural diaspora will have access to a common infrastructure that will deliver big-screen-based live interactive education in the day and will double up as a 'First Day First Show' cinema in the evening, as per an official statement.

In today's 'Bharat' the common youth does not have access to coaching on IIT, Accounting, English, and Acting to name a few, and has to travel a distance of approximately 25 Km to a few hundred to access the same. This initiative will solve this problem by bringing best-of-breed education in a state of art Mini Auditorium which doubles up as a 'First Day First Show' cinematic experience also, stated an official statement.

Pravin Singh, Managing Director, UPICON said, "It is a joy to begin this journey of creating 1000 entrepreneurs in rural Uttar Pradesh and being able to contribute to the combined vision of the two companies. We are also looking forward to bridging the accessibility gap that exists in Urban and Rural parts and this model will help us enhance the overall experience."

Rahul Nehra, Managing Director, Jadooz added that "Jadooz is committed to bringing entertainment, education and impact to the semi-urban and semi-rural diaspora and this association with UPICON will help bring the Jadooz vision to the vast expanse of Uttar Pradesh."

This initiative will be around a local entrepreneur who will be aided, assisted and trained by UPICON and Jadooz in a defined territory. Furthermore, every Magic Room will bring direct and indirect employment to more than 25,000 people and create a new direct and indirect economy of 1,000 Crores annually, as per an official statement.

In another huge transformation, the Bhojpuri film industry which for a few years was a leader nationally with stalwarts like Amitabh Bacchan and Nagma also reposing their faith in the same will get a huge fillip and will have about 250 more ready screens in a maximum of 24 months.

The first two 'Magic Rooms' are expected to be inaugurated in rural clusters surrounding Lucknow and Basti thus heralding a new revolution of rural education, cinema, information, joy and sustainability in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

K.V. Raju, Economic Advisor to the Government of Uttar Pradesh said "The concept of common infrastructure usage for Education and Cinema' will go a long way in changing the socio-economic matrices of Uttar Pradesh and we hope this becomes a reality soon."

UP Industrial Consultants Limited also has a strong connection and partnership with organisations like BSNL, Adani Group, PayMe, BECIL, BSE, NSIC, and others which render support and extend the adoption of the latest technology and processes.

The organisation is one of the early adopters of new technology and processes, be it block-chain enabled technology, drone adoption, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and financial technology.

According to an official statement, Jadooz is geared up to introduce every Indian to new-age entertainment with plans of setting up close to 1250 zones consisting of Mini Theatres and Virtual Reality screens across 21 states of the country. (ANI)

