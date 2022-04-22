Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): A notification was issued by the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat to vacate the Champawat assembly seat on Friday.

Assembly Secretary Mukesh Kumar Singhal said that the information about the vacancy of the seat has also been sent to the Election Commission.

Earlier on Wednesday, to pave in the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest assembly by-polls from the Chamapawat Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtodi has resigned from his position.

Informing about the resignation State BJP President Madan Kaushik told ANI, "The resignation of MLA Kailash Gehtodi has also been accepted. Chief Minister will now contest from this seat."

Later, Dhami extended his gratitude to people and expressed his happiness for their love.

"I am thankful to BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori and the people of Champawat for giving me their love and blessings. I will try my best to develop this area in all sectors including tourism, and employment," the chief minister said.

In the recently held assembly elections in February, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. However, he was given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (ANI)

