Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Badrinath Highway near Chhinka village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was closed due to boulders, the police said on Friday.

Following the boulders and Malwa, the Badrinath Highway has been closed, the police said and added that many vehicles of pilgrims visiting Badrinath got stuck.

As per the inputs received from the police, pilgrims are sitting inside their vehicles waiting for the road to open. NHA has started works to open the road soon, one of the officials said.

Earlier in April this year also following the debris coming from the hill in Chamoli's Bazpur area, the Badrinath highway was closed.

"The Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris coming from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area," said Chamoli Police in a tweet.

The doors of Badrinath Dham opened to pilgrims on April 27, amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and melodious tunes of the Army band.

The temple of Badrinath Dham is a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu and this place is one of the most sacred places mentioned in this religion, an ancient temple. (ANI)

