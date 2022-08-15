Dehradun, Aug 14 (PTI) The BJP Sunday expelled from the party Uttarkashi district panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat after he was arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission case, a leader said.

State BJP General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Singh was expelled from the party for six years on the instructions of state party president Mahendra Bhatt.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Government Appoints 37 New High Court Judges on the Eve of I-Day; Surpasses Earlier Record of 126 to 138 in 2022.

Rawat was arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly taking money from candidates for providing solved question papers in the graduation level examination held on December 4 and 5 last year.

Rawat is one of the 18 accused arrested in the case so far.

Also Read | Vinayak Mete To Be Cremated With State Honours in Beed on August 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)