Champawat (U'khand), Dec 29 (PTI) A BJP leader was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Champawat district and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said on Friday.

Champawat is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Pincha said Kamal Rawat, a local leader of the ruling BJP, was booked under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Pincha said the girl's statement will be recorded in the court after her medical examination on Saturday.

In her complaint, the girl's mother alleged that Rawat raped her daughter on several occasions and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

