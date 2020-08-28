Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bansidhar Bhagat on Friday said that the party will give tickets for the assembly polls on the basis of performance and not just chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.

"MLAs will get tickets based on their performance. It will not be that they keep chanting the name of Prime Minister Modi and the party gives them tickets. MLAs of Uttarakhand should do hard work, go to the villages and meet the people," Bhagat said.

The Uttarakhand BJP president, while talking about the state assembly elections due in 2022, said that he is not raising a finger on any MLA but it will be observed that how much they are meeting the public.

On the other hand, the Congress has commented on the statement of the BJP president. Pradesh Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said that Bansidhar Bhagat is right and his words should be welcomed. (ANI)

