Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the annual budget tabled in the state assembly here on Wednesday is based on the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.'

Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal presented the budget in the presence of CM Dhami at 2 pm on Wednesday, stressing on startups, conservation of nature, self-reliance, good governance and self-employment.

"A grand budget has been presented for the financial year 2023-24, based on the concept of the Prime Minister's mantra- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," CM Dhami told ANI on Wednesday.

This budget is a balanced and inclusive one to "fulfil our resolution of the strong Uttarakhand." It is a budget for the new Uttarakhand, CM added.

In this budget, special attention has been paid to infrastructure, agriculture, horticulture, rural development, health and tourism. Special concern has also been given to the youth, the CM stressedd.

"Emphasis has been laid on creating an environment for employment and self-employment. A provision of 200 crores has been made in the budget for 50,000 polyhouses," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the central point of this budget is the development of Uttarakhand.

Taking inspiration from the Union Budget, an attempt has been made to include various dimensions in this budget, he said.

He said, "The journey of development has been told around these words- development, sustainable development, and inclusive development. How is development to be done, and what will be the direction of development? This budget is clear on this too."

The Chief Minister said, "Clear thought and serious thinking are found in the budget. Our students, players, youth, farmers, artisans and people working in the unorganized and organized sectors, startups, industry businessmen and we all together will develop Uttarakhand."

"Uttarakhand is emerging as a fast-growing economy. There is a budget of more than 77,000 crores. Along with this, the surplus budget of 4,309 crores tells the efficiency of financial management," he added.

"I have full faith that this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand under the guidance of the Prime Minister," CM said.

The CM further said that it is "our resolution to make Joshimath stand in a new form. We have made a provision of 1000 crores in the budget. Full cooperation is also being received from the Centre."

Earlier on March 13, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly began in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

