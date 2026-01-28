Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chamoli district has been experiencing relentless rain and snowfall since yesterday, with the remote village of Wan receiving a thick blanket of over 1 foot of snow.

The continuous snowfall has brought severe cold conditions, disrupting daily life.

In view of the possibility of snowfall and avalanches in the high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has alerted all districts.

According to the forecast issued by the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, there is a likelihood of snowfall and avalanches in various high-altitude areas of the state from 5:00 PM on January 27 to 5:00 PM on January 28.

As per the DGRE warning, the districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag have been placed in the Orange Category (Category-3). In this category, deep, unstable snow is present on most avalanche paths, increasing the likelihood of natural avalanches.

Such avalanches may be of medium size and can reach the valley floor. In these conditions, limited movement is considered appropriate only on selected, relatively safer routes, with extreme caution. Any activity on snow-laden slopes can be highly risky.

Earlier, following the directions of the Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, the State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed the District Magistrates of the concerned districts to maintain continuous local monitoring, ensure vigilance in sensitive areas, and provide timely information and advisories to the general public.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement on snow-covered slopes and avalanche-prone areas during the warning period, refrain from stopping below slopes during or after snowfall, and regularly and safely remove accumulated snow from the roofs of their houses, temporary shelters, and cattle sheds.

It has also been advised that if, due to unavoidable circumstances, people are required to temporarily stay in high-altitude areas experiencing heavy snowfall, it would be appropriate to relocate to safer and lower-altitude areas for one to two days, depending on prevailing conditions.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, stated that the State Disaster Management Authority is continuously monitoring the situation and, if required, will take the necessary action in coordination with all concerned departments. (ANI)

