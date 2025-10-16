Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Health Secretary to take timely action to ensure that health services in Chaukhutia are aligned with public sentiment.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has announced the upgradation of the Chaukhutia Community Health Centre (CHC) into a 300-bed Sub-District Hospital (SDH), and the process of issuing the official government order is currently underway at the administrative level.

"The government is committed to providing high-quality health services, with a focus on meeting the aspirations of the people," an official statement said.

According to the Director General of Medical Health, the Chaukhutia CHC currently operates as a 30-bed hospital, with a daily OPD of 150 to 200 patients. Additionally, the lady medical officer conducts 30 to 35 deliveries every month. Currently, seven doctors are posted at the facility, comprising three female and four male doctors, including a dental surgeon.

He further informed that, to provide specialist services, a team of specialists, comprising a physician, gynaecologist, and paediatrician, is being sent three days a week from Almora District Hospital and Ranikhet Sub-District Hospital. These specialists are regularly providing their services at the Chaukhutia CHC.

All necessary facilities, including X-ray, ultrasound, dental chair, and 108 ambulance service, are available at the hospital.

He also mentioned that, with the government's support, Chandan Diagnostic provides approximately 70 to 80 diagnostic tests daily, free of charge. (ANI)

