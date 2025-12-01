Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the grand closing ceremony of the "International President Cup-2025'' and the "4th Tehri Water Sports Cup-2025'' held at Tehri Lake, a CMO release said.

On reaching the venue on Sunday, he interacted with players from India and various other countries, appreciating their enthusiasm and outstanding performances.

The Chief Minister said that the participation of more than 300 athletes from 22 countries makes this event even more significant at the international level and helps place Tehri Lake firmly on the global adventure sports map.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister welcomed all participants, organisers, and sports enthusiasts, and expressed gratitude to THDC, the Asian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the Uttarakhand Olympic Association, and all supporting partners for making the event a success.

He said that Tehri Lake is no longer just a center for power generation or water management, but has now become the biggest hub for tourism, adventure sports, and new livelihood opportunities for local residents. He added that the state government aims to organise such events regularly so that adventure sports and tourism activities continue to grow.

The Chief Minister said that sports not only contribute to the physical and mental development of youth, but also strengthen essential life values such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience. He highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote sports culture in the country through initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India.

He stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has made unprecedented progress in international sports. He noted the significant increase in the number of Indian athletes qualifying for the Olympics in recent years, and mentioned that India created history by winning a record 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in China.

He also said that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and the Central Government has tripled the sports budget.

The Chief Minister said that the successful hosting of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand this year has established the state not only as the "Devbhoomi" but also as the "Khelbhoomi." He expressed pride that Uttarakhand's athletes won 103 medals and secured 7th place for the first time in the National Games.

He said that the state government has consistently worked toward developing world-class sports infrastructure, enabling Uttarakhand to now host international sports competitions. Citing an example, he mentioned the recent international-level competition held at the ice rink in Dehradun Sports Stadium, which has opened a new era of winter sports in India.

The Chief Minister further said that the state will soon implement a "Sports Legacy Plan," under which 23 sports academies will be established across eight major cities. These academies will provide high-level training to 920 international-level athletes and another 1,000 players every year. He said that the government is also rapidly working to establish the state's first Sports University in Haldwani and a Women's Sports College in Lohaghat.

He noted that under the new sports policy, athletes who win medals at national and international levels are being provided government jobs, while training and education in sports colleges are being offered free of cost. In addition, schemes such as the Chief Minister's Player Incentive Scheme, Rising Athlete Scheme, Sports Kit Scheme, Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Sports Scholarships, Uttarakhand Khel Ratna Award, Himalaya Khel Ratna Award, and the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Dronacharya Award for coaches are being effectively implemented for the widespread development of sports in the state. Moreover, a four-percent sports quota in government services has also been reinstated.

Congratulating the winners at the closing ceremony, the Chief Minister said that more important than winning or losing is the spirit of sportsmanship, and it is heartening that all players have demonstrated excellent sportsmanship through their performances.

Encouraging the young athletes of the state, he urged them to keep working hard to achieve their dreams. He assured them that the Central and State Governments are always committed to supporting and empowering them in every possible way.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the athletes of Uttarakhand and the nation will raise India's flag even higher on the international stage in the future. (ANI)

