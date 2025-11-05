Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the closing session of the "Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2025" held at Lekhak Village, Thano in Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the village temple and prayed for peace and prosperity in the state.

Paying homage to all the activists who contributed to the formation of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Silver Jubilee year, the Chief Minister said that the concept of Lekhak Village represents those thoughts that "guide society and inspire future generations to stay connected to their cultural roots while shaping the future."

He said that the festival organised in Lekhak Village marks "the beginning of a new creative journey."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of literature and culture.

"Under the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, outstanding writers are honoured, and financial assistance is provided for the publication of works in various languages. The government also honours distinguished literary figures with the 'Sahitya Bhushan' and Lifetime Achievement Awards, which carry prize amounts of up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

He further said that various programs and competitions are being organised to encourage the younger generation to develop an interest in literature.

"The state government is working with unwavering determination to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. With the support of writers, artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners, this goal will undoubtedly be achieved," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Special Session organised by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttarakhand on November 9, the State Foundation Day.

He added that in a culturally rich state like Uttarakhand, Lekhak Village is providing a platform for local talent and is establishing a new identity for the state on the global literary map.

"In the coming times, Lekhak Village will play a significant role in linking India's ancient traditions with a modern perspective," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

