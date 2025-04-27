Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at his camp office in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala also heard the Prime Minister talk during the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. PM Modi on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and spoke about the "deep agony in his heart" while reassuring the families of the victims that "conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Vows 'Harshest Response' to Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Assures Justice for Victims During 121st Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"Nyaye milke rahega", the PM said. Referring to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam as a sign of the desperation of the patrons of terrorism, calling it an act that highlights their cowardice.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi called the terror attack an attempt by those behind terrorism to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘Accused Gagged Her Mouth, Latched Door With Other Hand’: Man Who Entered Washroom and Raped Minor Girl in Dahisar in 2019 Awarded 20 Years in Jail.

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

"As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched," said the Prime Minister. He emphasised that the unity of the nation is its biggest strength in the ongoing war against terrorism and urged the country to strengthen its resolve to face this challenge.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing number of tourists, the growing income of the people, and the strengthening of democracy in the region were not being accepted by the forces responsible for the attack.

"This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice...at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that," he added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the country, with people mourning the loss of those who were gunned down by terrorists. The deadly incident has intensified diplomatic responses amid heightened security concerns between the two neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

Acting on the recent attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)