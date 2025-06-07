India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Attends Program Organised at DSA Ground in Nainital

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a grand program organised at the DSA ground in Nainital on Friday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the DSA ground will be developed as a model sports centre with high-level sports facilities, which will allow the organisation of national-level competitions and training programs.

Alternative parking will be developed in Nainital, and a hockey turf and a boxing ring will be installed on the flat ground. He clarified that the flat ground will be used only for sports and cultural events, and other commercial activities will be prohibited, so that the interests of local players can be protected.

The Chief Minister also informed that seven national-level sports competitions were successfully organised in Nainital and Haldwani under the National Games. Motivating the players, he said that rising above victory and defeat in sports and adopting the spirit of sportsmanship is the true victory.

Addressing the program, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Our Devbhoomi is now moving forward strongly as a sports land."

He said that sports are not only a means of physical and mental development, but also build qualities like discipline, teamwork and struggle. Regarding campaigns like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that sports culture has a strong foundation in the country. India is now making a new identity on global sports forums. Uttarakhand and Devbhoomi are also now moving towards becoming a land of sports.

The Chief Minister said that in the recently held 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, our players increased the state's pride by winning 103 medals. These games were organised grandly in different parts of the state, and seven national-level competitions were held in Nainital and Haldwani.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will soon implement the Sports Legacy Plan, under which 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities. These academies will provide high-level training for hundreds of players every year.

He informed us that the state's first sports university is being established in Haldwani, and a women's sports college is being established in Lohaghat. Under the new sports policy implemented by the government, international and national medal winners are being given out-of-turn government jobs. Along with this, emerging players are supported by the Chief Minister's Sports Development Policy, Chief Minister's Player Incentive Scheme, Udaymaan Khiladi Scheme, and Sports Kit Scheme. Players' talent is being given due respect through incentives like Uttarakhand Khel Ratna and Himalaya Khel Ratna Awards. (ANI)

