Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Ram Katha on Sunday at Nandprayag, the sacred confluence of the Alaknanda and Nandakini rivers, as per a release the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said it was his good fortune to witness the Santvani during the spiritual gathering, which he described as a divine medium for awakening spiritual consciousness and life values through the ideals of Lord Shri Ram.

According to the statement, Dhami noted that "the life story of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is a medium to awaken spiritual consciousness. Ramkatha is a divine opportunity to awaken our life values and imbibe the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. His ideals show how much importance religion, compassion, truth, service, and devotion have in our lives."

He also praised spiritual leader Morari Bapu, stating that his Amritvani inspires us to make our lives Rammay--imbued with the essence of Lord Ram.

The Chief Minister highlighted the cultural renaissance taking place in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited the completion of key religious and cultural projects such as the Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya as major milestones.

He noted that under PM Modi's leadership our Sanatan culture received a new global identity and these achievements reflect the commitment to preserve and promote our rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

"Our Sanatan culture got a new identity at the global level. Under his guidance, the state government is continuously working towards the overall development of the state as well as preserving and enhancing the cultural heritage," the statement added.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister performed the first Mahabhishek Puja in the name of PM Modi and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state, as the portals of Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at various temples in the complex, including the Lakshmi Temple, Ganesh Temple, and the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Gaddi. Around 15,000 devotees from across India and abroad were present to witness the ceremonial reopening. (ANI)

