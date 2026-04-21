Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the Surya Devbhoomi Challenge held at the Chauras campus of Garhwal University, Tehri, organised jointly by the Indian Army and Uttarakhand Tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the event saw participation from 100 brave soldiers of the Indian Army, along with around 200 adventure trekkers from across the country.

Also Read | Tim Cook to Step Down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to Take over.

He noted that participants in the high-altitude marathon successfully completed a challenging 113-kilometre journey along the Kedaar-Badri trail, covering Helang to Kalgot, Kalgot to Mandal, and Mandal to Ukhimath. He praised all participants for displaying remarkable courage, endurance, and determination.

He further said that along with the adventure competition, participants also traversed a historic and spiritual route connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath Dham, and the Panch Kedar.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffles: Devendra Fadnavis Government Transfers 9 Indian Police Service Officers.

He emphasised that the Indian Army, apart from safeguarding the nation's borders, plays a significant role in nation-building by inspiring society and youth through such initiatives. Events like these help instil discipline, courage, leadership, and patriotism among young people.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that such initiatives will contribute to the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage, while also generating employment and livelihood opportunities in border areas. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's youth are full of confidence, border areas are integrating into the mainstream of development, and the country is gaining a new global identity in adventure sports and tourism.

He added that along with promoting adventure tourism, unprecedented efforts are being made under the Vibrant Village Programme for the development and empowerment of border villages. He mentioned that during his winter stay at Harsil-Mukhba last year, the Prime Minister encouraged various adventure sports activities.

The state government is also giving special focus to promoting activities such as angling, rafting, kayaking, trekking, paragliding, cycling, and mountaineering in a planned manner.

Highlighting the state's potential, the Chief Minister said that from the snowy slopes of Auli to the fast-flowing Ganga River in Rishikesh, from the heights of Munsyari to the vast expanse of Tehri Lake, every region of Uttarakhand is emerging as a vibrant hub of adventure tourism. He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, an extensive road network is being developed in border areas, improving connectivity and strengthening tourism, trade, and strategic development.

He also noted that the Prime Minister's visit to Mana, a remote and strategically important area, has brought national recognition to border regions. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all participants and winners of the competition and wished them a bright future.

On this occasion, Major Pushpendra Singh of the Garhwal Scouts stated that the competition was organised to promote adventure tourism in border rural areas and to connect traditional pilgrimage routes with tourism. Around 300 participants from across the country took part in the 113-kilometre challenging event, showcasing their physical endurance, skills, and determination while navigating difficult mountainous terrain.

The event began on April 16 with an expo in Badrinath, followed by marathon stages from Helang to Kalgot on April 17, Kalgot to Mandal on April 18, and Mandal to Ukhimath on April 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)