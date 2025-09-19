Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House in Kathgodam, Haldwani, on the damages caused by the recent disaster, as well as the status of power supply, drinking water, and motor roads, a CMO release said.

He affirmed that the state government stands firmly with the affected people and that relief and reconstruction works are being carried out with top priority. He directed officials to ensure immediate relief to the public and complete all reconstruction works within fixed timelines.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate provided detailed updates on the losses caused by the disaster in the division and the district.

They reported heavy damage across the district, including subsidence on Nainital's Lower Mall Road, damage to bridges in Bageshwar, issues at the Ranibagh powerhouse, blockages on the Okhalkanda and Dhari block roads, and major landslides on national highways.

The District Magistrate informed us that the estimated damage in Nainital district alone stands at around Rs 443 crore, and this assessment has been shared with the Government of India's disaster analysis team. He also gave a detailed presentation on the damages during the monsoon season and the relief and mitigation measures undertaken, as well as sensitive areas such as road stretches, villages, rivers, and streams.

He further sought approval for several key proposals submitted to the state government and briefed the Chief Minister on displacement and road treatment works required at high-risk areas such as Chukam and Khupi villages. He also highlighted damages caused by the Gaula, Nandhaur, and Kosi rivers and the steps being taken for permanent solutions, including prepared DPRs.

The Chief Minister noted that this year, due to unusually heavy rainfall and landslides, almost every district of the state has been affected, with disaster impacts being two to three times higher than usual. He directed officials to make full use of central government support along with state resources to ensure speedy reconstruction in affected areas.

He emphasised that every department and officer must take responsibility and complete their tasks within the stipulated time frame, adding, "Accountability will be fixed, and negligence will not be tolerated."

He instructed that patchwork on roads be completed within a month, water channels be protected, and encroachments removed. He also underlined the joint role of the administration and public representatives in reconstruction efforts, stressing that the government is working with complete dedication.

The Chief Minister further directed the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department to prepare a concrete plan for de-silting reservoirs and submit an action plan. The issue of pending salaries of UPNL employees at Sushila Tiwari Hospital was also raised, to which the CM immediately ordered a resolution.

CM Dhami reassured that in this challenging time, the state government stands shoulder to shoulder with its people. Accelerating relief and reconstruction works remains the government's top priority.

The Chief Minister assured that whether it is roads, water bodies, or residential areas, coordinated efforts will be made at every level to speed up reconstruction and provide timely relief to those affected.

Highlighting the issue of waterlogging during the monsoon, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases, the Chief Minister directed the Health Department to remain fully prepared, ensure adequate medical facilities in all health centres, and organise widespread health camps.

He also called for grievance redressal and multipurpose camps to be organised for the quick resolution of public issues. All officials were instructed to participate mandatorily in block-level meetings and to continue public outreach programs consistently. (ANI)

