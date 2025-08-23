Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] August 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the public representatives of Chamoli district over the phone and took detailed information about the damage caused by the cloudburst.

According to a press statement released from the Chief Minister's office, expressing deep grief over the disaster, the Chief Minister has requested all the public representatives to cooperate with the district administration in relief and rescue operations.

Along with this, he also spoke to the local MLA and expected him to stay on the spot and physically inspect the relief and rescue operations.

A cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Chamoli district late on Friday night, prompting immediate relief and rescue operations by the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police teams.

Confirming the incident, CM wrote on X, "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

The India Meteorological Department, on Friday, issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army promptly responded to the devastation caused by the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday. Around 50 army personnel were deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations, according to a statement.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One young girl has been reported missing.

Additionally, a medical team has been mobilised from Joshimath, and Search & Rescue (SAR) dogs with surveillance drones are being moved to the site to assist in locating survivors and providing relief. (ANI)

