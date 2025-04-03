Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that the welfare of the state's workers remains a top priority for the government, according to a release statement.

He directed officials to implement a well-structured plan to achieve the objectives for which the Uttarakhand Unorganized Workers Social Security Board was established. He stressed the need to bring various schemes under one platform to ensure their effective execution and enable all eligible beneficiaries to receive their full benefits.

He further instructed that workers should receive the rightful advantages of government schemes, with a focus on prioritising their needs. These directives were issued during a meeting of the Uttarakhand Unorganized Workers Social Security Board at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that the effort is to combine one type of scheme and give maximum benefit to the eligible so that the scheme remains effective and can be monitored regularly. Special care should be taken to make better use of the state's resources. The process of registering workers should be made simpler. Emphasis should also be laid on connecting the children of workers to the mainstream and benefiting them from the facilities available to them. Attention should also be paid to the skill development of workers.

CM Dhami said that the departments should give information to the common people in clear and straightforward language. In the PPT presented in the meetings, three things should be clearly mentioned: What has been done so far? If no work has been done, then why was it not done? And what is the plan for the future? He said that whatever suggestions the members of the board have given should be included in future plans.

In the meeting, it was stated that about 30 lakh workers are registered from the state of Uttarakhand. Among these, 17 lakh are female workers, and 13 lakh are male workers. So far, 20 lakh workers have been verified.

Among the 20 lakh verified workers, 2.5 lakh are construction workers, and Rs17.50 lakh are workers of other various categories. 15 registered workers of the e-Shram Portal have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana by the Labor Department. Rs 2 lakh is given as accident insurance. There are 39 thousand 567 registered workers in PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, in which 20 thousand 509 are female and 19 thousand 58 are male workers. (ANI)

