Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the Beneficiary Samman Samaroh programme in Kotdwar, distributed beneficiary cheques to 43 beneficiaries of Animal Husbandry Department, Child Development Project Pauri, Horticulture Department, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture Department, Social Welfare and Municipal Corporation.

During this, CM Dhami said in his address that his government was continuously working in the interest of all sections of society and was determined to include the last person at its end in the mainstream of development.

He said, "Through various schemes of the central and state government, our citizens have benefited in many ways and the last 10 years, there has been no citizen of India who has not benefited from some scheme or the other."

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about 4 crore people have been given the benefit of the housing scheme.

"The ration is being provided to more than 80 crore people. More than 10 crore Ujjwala gas connections have been given. Under the Indradhanush scheme, all the children are being continuously vaccinated. From the removal of 370 to the modernization of the army, and the security of borders, we are establishing our identity as arms exporters," he said.

He said that with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Ek Rashtra, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan have been realised. "Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, today our expatriate citizens also feel proud," he added.

Referring to the state, the Chief Minister said that the sons of this Devbhoomi and Veer Bhoomi have always offered their all for the protection of the country.

He said, "With the blessings of Baba Siddhbali, we will continue to do better work for the state and will continue to deliver the benefits of schemes and development works to the person sitting at the last end. During the disaster in Kotdwar, we worked on a war footing to carry out flood protection work and connectivity related to roads, electricity, and drinking water. We are moving forward with the goal that our GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) should double, we should develop as an ideal state."

The Chief Minister said that with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the state government has done many works for the safety, protection and development of all citizens, especially women. "Every person will get the benefit of the Uniform Civil Code and in the coming time, other states will also benefit from it. By bringing strict anti-copying laws, we have ensured the selection of youth on a merit basis," he said.

He said that the state government has made provisions for strict laws to prevent any kind of conversion in the state. "We have made an anti-riot law by taking strict action against those who cause any kind of damage to the resources. Under this, the damage will be recovered from the person who damages the resources," he said.

During this, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a bridge near Gabbar Singh Camp in Kotdwar.

He said that today, through the virtual medium, 122 different schemes of 17 departments related to the development works of all the districts worth Rs 8275.51 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid through the digital medium. This also includes schemes worth Rs 828 crore related to the district of Pauri Garhwal.

In the roadshow, the convoy of the Chief Minister reached the Montessori School near the Municipal Corporation via Maharaj Wedding Point in Kotdwar to Jhanda Chowk on Badrinath Marg. And during this, a huge Jain community gathered to welcome and greet the Chief Minister.

Stalls of departments like Fisheries, National Urban Livelihood Mission, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Enterprise Velocity Growth Project, Watershed, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Election, Cooperation, Social Welfare, Medical, Health and Family Welfare etc. were set up at the venue. (ANI)

