Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, distributed appointment letters to 144 candidates selected for various posts of the Irrigation Department and 43 eligible dependents under the deceased dependent quota in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

Thus, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to the candidates / dependents selected for a total of 187 different posts.

Also Read | Santa Paul Arrested: Bangladeshi Model's Source of Funds, Luxury Cars Under Kolkata Police Scanner.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while wishing the candidates, appealed to the selected candidates to work with honesty, integrity, transparency and dedication.

He said that the state government has also done the work of giving appointments to the dependents of the deceased employees pending for a long time. Last year, appointment letters were provided to 150 dependents and today, the remaining 43 eligible dependents. He said that due to the efforts of the state government, the corporation earned a record profit of more than Rs 56 crore in 2024.

Also Read | Ranchi: Woman, Her 2 Minor Children Die by Suicide in Jharkhand; Mental Illness Suspected.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, there used to be a lot of favouritism, rigging and corruption in recruitments in the state. In response to the challenges faced by young people, the state government enacted the country's most stringent anti-copying law. Now recruitments in the state are being ensured on the basis of complete transparency and merit, so that eligible candidates are getting full benefit of their skills and hard work. He stated that over the past 3 and a half years, more than 23,000 youth in the state have secured government jobs.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption and now no one is spared in corruption cases. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the countrymen to use indigenous products. He also urged the people of the state to use indigenous and local products. The Chief Minister said that our resolve towards a self-reliant India should be even stronger. He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is committed to realising the Prime Minister's mantra of a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister said that the candidates selected in the Irrigation Department prepare maps and designs of irrigation projects, as well as prepare a framework for future development. Irrigation schemes are being continuously expanded in our state. The candidates selected today are the pillars of irrigation projects, who will work to deliver water to the farmers' fields with their technical skills. He said that among all the selected youth, many state agitators were also selected under the horizontal reservation quota. Which is a matter of joy for all.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the work of giving appointment letters to the selected youth in more than 23 thousand government jobs in the state has been done. There has been a big decline in unemployment in the country and the state. He said that with the help of the candidates selected in the irrigation department, the department will become more capable, which will give new impetus to development.

Dhani participated in the program organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)