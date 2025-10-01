Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

In his message issued on the eve of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said that the festival symbolises the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, good over evil, and truth over falsehood.

He said that this festival inspires everyone to renounce the evils within and walk on the path of virtue. Emphasising the need to live free from ego, he urged people to follow the path of truth and work together to strengthen social harmony in the state and the nation. The Chief Minister added that this auspicious festival also reminds us that those who stand with the truth always emerge victorious.

He appealed to the people to imbibe the teachings of Lord Ram and make their lives meaningful on this sacred occasion of the triumph of good over evil. On this auspicious festival celebrating the victory of righteousness and truth, the Chief Minister prayed to Lord Ram for the happiness and well-being of all, and for peace, prosperity, and harmony in every home.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, also performed Kanya Pujan at his residence on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth divine form of Goddess Durga.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of Vijayadashami, highlighting the festival's message of truth, justice, and harmony.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

"The festival of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma, inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice. Celebrated in various parts of the country as Ravana Dahan and Durga Puja, this festival reflects our national values. This festival also teaches us to renounce negative tendencies like anger and ego, and embrace positive ones like courage and determination. May this festival inspire us to build a society and country where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony," President Murmu said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness. (ANI)

