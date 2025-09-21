Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings to Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on the occasion of the birthday of the spiritual guru turned politician.

The Chief Minister prayed to Baba Kedarnath and Lord Badrivishal for his good health and long life.

CM Dhami attended the birthday ceremony organised at Prem Ashram in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister also conveyed advance greetings of the Navratri festival to the devotees present at the event, saying that this festival of worshipping Goddess Shakti inspires all with new energy, devotion, and a spirit of service.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Today's grand celebration is a reflection of the love, reverence, and respect of the people towards Maharaj Ji. Through his work, he has spread the message of spiritual awakening, service, and the welfare of humanity, leaving a deep imprint on people's hearts."

The Chief Minister further stated that Satpal Maharaj Ji has made remarkable contributions not only in politics but also in social service, cultural preservation, and historic movements like the creation of Uttarakhand. His life is a source of inspiration for service, sacrifice, and selflessness.

He added, "Maharaj Ji is a messenger of harmony, love, and brotherhood in society. Under his leadership, the 'Manav Seva Evam Utthan Samiti' has been carrying out commendable work across the country to promote social harmony and human welfare."

Highlighting his contributions as a senior minister in the state government, the Chief Minister noted that Maharaj Ji has played a pivotal role in the development of tourism, culture, and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. His efforts in the revival of Char Dham Yatra, the Manaskhand Corridor, and other sacred sites have been invaluable. Because of his initiatives, Uttarakhand has received prestigious honours such as the "Best Adventure Tourism Destination" and the "National Tourism Award".

The Chief Minister said, "I feel fortunate to have closely witnessed Maharaj Ji's life and work. He is a true karma yogi, committed not only to spirituality but also to national service."

He congratulated the organisers for the successful event and urged the devotees to draw inspiration from the life of Satpal Maharaj Ji, dedicating themselves to social service, faith, and nation-building.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of a large number of devotees, saints, public representatives, and social workers. Cultural performances and social service activities were also organised on the occasion. (ANI)

