Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday heard the problems of people from different areas of the state at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence and directed the concerned officials to resolve them as soon as possible.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "In the public meeting program organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, after listening to the problems of people who came from different areas of the state, instructions were given to the officials to take action as per the rules."

People from various areas of the state presented their personal, social and regional problems before the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take action on all the cases as soon as possible. People presented various issues, including electricity, water, road, encroachment, land-related matters, financial assistance, and other problems, to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working with the public service as a priority. He directed the officials to ensure the timely and effective disposal of the cases received.

Earlier, CM Dhami flagged off 20 new fire tenders and fire vehicles included in the Uttarakhand Fire Service for public awareness. He participated in the program organised on Fire Service Week at Police Line, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also honoured 7 firefighters who won medals during the Third All India Fire Service Games and 2 firefighters who won the DGFS Disc Medal of the Home Ministry, Government of India. He also observed the stunts performed by the firefighters.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that new fire stations will be opened soon in Bhimtal, Dwarahat, Gauchar, Purola, and Sahastradhara, a world-class training centre for the fire service will be established in Uttarakhand, and an incentive of Rs 10,000 will be provided to all the personnel of Uttarakhand Fire Service who performed their duty in the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister said that the soldiers of Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service have saved properties worth more than Rs 53 thousand crore from fire since the formation of Uttarakhand. They have also saved the lives of more than 27 thousand humans and about 7 thousand animals. Now, women are also contributing as firefighters in the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service. (ANI)

