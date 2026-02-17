Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in an interaction programme with state office bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and co-in-charges, held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with various organisational office bearers and deliberated on the government's public welfare schemes, organisational activities and the roadmap for upcoming programmes.

The Chief Minister said that strong coordination between the government and the organisation is the foundation of good governance. He urged the office bearers to play an active role in ensuring the effective delivery of government schemes to the last person in the queue.

He also said that the prompt resolution of public grievances is the government's top priority, and continuous dialogue and feedback are essential for this.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also listened to suggestions from office bearers from various districts of the state and called upon them to work with dedication, discipline, and team spirit to strengthen the organisation. He said that everyone must work together for the overall development of the state, and only then can the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" be realised.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, with the support of dedicated organisational workers, the state will set new benchmarks in development and achieve the goal of positioning Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country soon.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar, Kundan Parihar, General Secretary Deepti Rawat, Tarun Bansal, along with various office bearers and workers of the organisation, were present. (ANI)

