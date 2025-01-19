Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public meeting in Kashipur city and expressed his support for the BJP candidates of Kashipur in the municipal elections in Sainik Colony, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami criticised the Congress party, accusing it of being deeply involved in corruption.

"The Congress is neck-deep in corruption. Congress candidates in Kashipur are ashamed to put the photos of top leaders of their party on their banners and posters. Even Rahul Gandhi's photo is missing from the banner poster," said CM Dhami.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the BJP has always given priority to the development of the state and many welfare schemes are being run for the youth, women, elderly and farmers in the state under the party.

He said that under Congress's rule, the entire state had become a stronghold of land jihad, and even today, many lands remain under its influence. CM Dhami said, "During Congress rule, the entire state became a stronghold of land jihad. Even now, many areas are still under its control, but our government is working to free them. To date, over five thousand acres of land have been cleared of encroachments."

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the BJP is essential for the development of Kashipur in the upcoming municipal elections.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in a roadshow organised in favour of the BJP candidates of Kashipur in the municipal elections in Sainik Colony, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar and said that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will open new doors of development for the people here.

"The call of the people of Kashipur. Only the BJP will open new doors of development! Participated in the roadshow organised in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of Mayor of Kashipur (Udham Singh Nagar) Municipal Corporation, Deepak Bali and BJP councillor candidates. After this, while addressing a huge public meeting, he appealed to the respected public to make all the BJP candidates victorious with a huge majority," the CM posted on X.

Exuding confidence, CM Dhami said, "I have full faith that on 23rd January, the God-like people of Kashipur will choose the Bharatiya Janata Party for the all-round development of the region.

"The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

