Dehradun (Uttarakhand ) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Herbertpur Municipal Area and appealed to vote in favour of Municipal Chairperson candidate Neeru Devi and other councillors.

During this, a large number of women, elders and youth welcomed CM Dhami with flowers and garlands.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the immense public support and affection received from the people of the state is a symbol of the fact that this time the BJP's triple engine government is going to be formed with a huge majority in the civic elections.

"This immense support is a reflection of the public's faith in the development, prosperity and public interest of the state," said Dhami.

Dhami said that his government has always worked for the welfare of the people and in future also we are committed to the overall development of every region of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami's road show, which started from Dehradun Road, concluded on Saharanpur Road, Paonta Road, and Vikasnagar Road.

Earlier CM Dhami reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state by the end of this month.

He stressed the need of a strong law which would be in the interest of the citizens of the state and ensure equality and justice in society.

CM Dhami said, "A strong land law will be brought in the state soon, which will be in the interest of the citizens of the state. By the end of this month, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will also be implemented in the state, which will ensure equality and justice in the society."

The Chief Minister held a public meeting at Shaheed Gabar Singh Chowk in Chamba, New Tehri and appealed for votes in favour of Municipal Chairman candidate Shobhana Dhanola and other councillor candidates.

He further said that while the "BJP government is taking concrete steps for the preservation and promotion of Sanatan culture," the Congress has always encouraged "vote bank politics."

"Due to vote bank politics, Congress has been supporting those who brought back Article 370," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Congress is the same party which has also been opposing public welfare schemes.

"Our government is constantly working with dedication to take the state to new heights of development. Expansion of better facilities in every area of the state, and improvement in the field of education, health, and security are our priorities. At the same time, Congress has always worked to promote corruption and appeasement politics," he further said.

For the rapid development of Chamba as well as New Tehri district, he appealed to the people to make the BJP victorious with a huge majority in the municipal elections. (ANI)

