Mahakumbh Nagar, January 13: The Maha Kumbh Mela administration has issued an order about the date, order and time for 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday. The Akharas have received information about the dates of Amrit Snan and their bathing order according to the traditional pre-determined work of the Akharas.

Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, confirmed that the information about the date, order and time of Amrit Snan of the Akharas has come. On Makar Sankranti (January 14), Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan. The two Akharas will depart from the camp at 5.15 am and reach the ghat at 6.15. They have been given 40 minutes for bathing. They will depart from the ghat for the camp at 6.55 am and reach the camp at 7.55 am. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Greets People at Sangam on ‘Paush Purnima’ on First Day of Mahakumbh, Says ‘Around 15 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip’ (See Pics and Video).

Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand will be the second ones to take Amrit Snan. Their departure time from the camp will be 6.05 am, arrival time at the ghat will be 7.05 am, bathing time will be 40 minutes, departure time from the ghat will be 7.45 am and arrival time at the camp will be 8.45 am. In the third place, three Sanyasi Akharas will take Amrit Snan and they include Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panchagni Akhara. Their departure time from the camp will be 7 am, arrival time at the ghat will be 8 am, bathing time will be 40 minutes, departure time from the ghat will be 8.40 am and arrival time at the camp will be 9.40 am.

Among the three Bairagi Akharas, All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will be the first to start from the camp at 9.40 am, reach ghat at 10.40 am and after bathing for 30 minutes, will leave the ghat at 11.10 am and reach the camp at 12.10 pm. In the same sequence, All India Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 10.20 am, reach ghat at 11.20 am, after bathing for 50 minutes, will leave the ghat at 12.10 pm and return to the camp at 1.10 pm.

Similarly, All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 11.20 am and reach ghat at 12.20 pm. After bathing for 30 minutes, it will come back from there at 12.50 pm and return to the camp at 1.50 pm. The remaining three to take the dip are Udasin Akharas. Udasin Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara will leave its camp at 12.15 pm and reach the ghat at 1.15 pm. After bathing for 55 minutes, it will leave the ghat at 2.10 pm and reach the camp at 3.10 pm. Maha Kumbh of Unity: Hashtag 'Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh' Tops Social Media Trends on First Day of Mela.

After this, it is the turn of Shri Panchayati Akhara, Naya Udasin, Nirvana which will leave the camp at 1.20 pm and reach the ghat at 2.20 pm. After bathing for an hour here, it will leave the ghat at 3.20 pm and reach the camp at 4.20 pm. Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara will be the last to take the Amrit bath. This Akhara will leave the camp at 2.40 pm and reach the ghat at 3.40 pm. After bathing for 40 minutes, it will leave the ghat at 4.20 pm and reach the camp at 5.20 pm.