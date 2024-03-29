Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Purola on Friday for a public meeting.

Following his address to the public, he was informed of the nearby residence of retired Honorary Captain Jayendra Singh Negi of Garhwal Rifles. The Chief Minister promptly visited Negi's residence to meet him and inquired about his well-being. He also honored Negi by presenting him with a shawl.

The Chief Minister said that he himself is also from a military family. In such a situation, meeting with any other military family and ex-serviceman is always a moment of pride for him.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the support provided by the Central and State Governments to soldiers and their families.

He also informed that a state-of-the-art military dham is being constructed in Guniyal village of Dehradun district. Along with this, honor ceremonies have been organized for Veer Naris and soldiers decorated with bravery medals in Garhwal-Kumaon. A member of the family of a martyred soldier is being accommodated in a government job in the state. The amount of Vishisht Seva Medal award has been increased manifold in the state. The amount of lump sum grant for gallantry medal award has been increased manifold.

Earlier in the day, Dhami conducted a road show in Chamoli's Tharali along with the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Anil Baluni. (ANI)

