Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth about 210 crores in a program organised in Purola, Uttarkashi.

Around inauguration of 35 schemes were inaugurated and foundation stone was laid of around 20 schemes.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of the sports ground at Purola, beautification of Karna Maharaj Temple in Deora village of Mori, beautification of Rudreshwar Mahadev Temple in Naugaon, expansion of Naugaon Community Health Centre, construction of bypass from Purola-Naugaon motor road to Mori Band via Dukana Road and declaration of tourist area from Devjani Ora to Kedarkantha of Patti Gadugad of Mori.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the schemes inaugurated will directly benefit lakhs of people living in Purola and surrounding areas of Uttarkashi district. These schemes will play an important role in the overall development of the area and improve the standard of living of the citizens. These development schemes will boost economic development in the region and will also help in availability of better connectivity and employment opportunities.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said that the country is continuously moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the state government is fulfilling the earlier announcements made under every assembly constituency with a resolution without any alternative. The Chief Minister said that the period of eleven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to service, good governance and poor welfare.

The Chief Minister further added that it is the priority of the state government that the schemes whose foundation stone is being laid should be completed on priority. He said that the state government is taking strict action against criminal mindsets. "Strict land law has been implemented in the state. Along with this, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code," CM Dhami added.

He said that the state government is adopting a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

The Chief Minister said that the development work done in the field of education, health, drinking water, roads in Purola area will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area, which will lead to integrated development of this area. He said that this area has immense possibilities in the field of tourism and horticulture.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal greeted the Chief Minister on behalf of the entire region. He thanked the Chief Minister for the Bhoomi Pujan of the hospital in Ranwai area and the approval for the construction of Mori Jakhol motor road. He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, historic works like Zero Tolerance, UCC and Silkyara Tunnel Rescue have been done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)