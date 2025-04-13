Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Maharaja Agrasen Agrawal Ashram Trust on the occasion of the 50th Foundation Day of the trust in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Dhami paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen, a symbol of service and dedication, and congratulated everyone on the completion of the glorious journey of 50 years of Maharaja Agrasen Agrawal Ashram Trust.

He said that for the last 50 years, the Agrawal Ashram Trust has dedicatedly worked on projects related to social service, religious awakening, cultural preservation, and human welfare. He said that the grand ghats of the building, which were inaugurated today, will become the main center of spiritual practice and will reflect social unity.

CM Dhami said that no harm of any kind will be allowed to come to the unity, integrity and social harmony of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that this trust is successfully running a state-of-the-art building and Satsang hall in Vrindavan and Haridwar. Many people are contributing to the trust's operation, and the trust is also constructing an ashram equipped with modern facilities in Ayodhya.

"Maharaja Agrasen was such an ideal hero of Indian society, whose entire life was dedicated to public service, good deeds and social welfare; he always worked for public welfare, giving priority to the interest of the society," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that the mantra of one brick, one rupee given by Maharaja Agrasen is a symbol of economic cooperation and a living example of social unity, equality, collective responsibility, and harmony.

Emphasising Maharaja Agrasen's ideals and their role in influencing society, CM Dhami said, "Based on the ideals of Maharaj, the Agrawal community has always played a very important role in the field of social service with the same loyalty and commitment. The Agrawal community has come forward and served during the Covid pandemic, the Kedarnath tragedy, and every adverse time."

He further hailed India's management of Covid-19 and said, "Compared to other countries, India was the first to control the Covid pandemic. Wherever there was a need, those needs were fulfilled."

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two indigenous vaccines were made and given to the world's backward countries.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, many works are being done towards the preservation and promotion of cultural traditions in the country. Through many initiatives like Vocal for Local, Make in India, Startup India, concrete steps are also being taken towards realizing the dream of self-reliant India. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government has successfully implemented many important schemes and policies in the state, which is ensuring the overall development of the state. He said that this is the reason why today our state has come in the category of Achievers in Ease of Doing Business and Leaders in Startup Ranking.

CM Dhami further highlighted the state's achievements in terms of providing employment and implementing the Uniform Civil Code and anti-copying law.

"Uttarakhand has got the first place in the country in the SDG report of the year 2023-24 of NITI Aayog. Our state has also emerged as a leading state in providing employment to the youth. We have also surpassed the national average by reducing the unemployment rate by 4.4 percent in a year. He said that we have also taken many historic decisions in the interest of the state. The state has done the historic work of implementing the 'Uniform Civil Code' first in the country. The most effective anti-copying law of the country has been implemented in the state, as a result of which more than 22 thousand youth have succeeded in getting government jobs in Uttarakhand in the last 3 years and recruitments have been free from corruption and controversies," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is also fully committed to preserving the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and with this resolve, strict action is being ensured against various hateful mindsets in the state.

"A strict anti-conversion law has also been implemented in the state. He said that Uttarakhand is a state where about 10 times the total population of the state come to visit the state, hence on the basis of the number of people coming, the matter has been prominently raised in the NITI Aayog for various infrastructure and development facilities," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working with full commitment towards the development of Haridwar. "Development is being taken forward on the basis of dialogue for the Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor. Efforts are underway to ensure holistic development under a master plan by assessing the requirements of the next 50-60 years," he said.

He added that the government is continuously working with full commitment to realize its alternative-free resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

