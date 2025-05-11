Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Harbansh Kapoor Memorial Community Hall on Sunday, as detailed in a press release, during a program organised near the Cantonment Board Office in Garhi Cantt. The hall was constructed at a cost of Rs12.51 crore.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late Harbansh Kapoor and said, "His entire life was dedicated to the service, development, and public welfare of the state and Dehradun. He gave priority to public service throughout his life. With his behaviour, he made a special place in the heart of every citizen."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat Alleges Fund Diversion From Social Welfare Department; Officials Clarify No Diversion, Funds Allocated per Budget Norms.

Furthermore, the CM Dhami said that the community building, constructed by MDDA (Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority), is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The community hall will meet the needs of the area's people and become a major centre of social events for the surrounding areas.

The press release further stated that CM Dhami directed the MDDA to create an SOP for operating the community building. He said such a system should be created so that this community building can be easily available to the general public at a reasonable rate.

Also Read | Pokhran II Anniversary-National Technology Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Pride and Gratitude to Scientists, Remembers 1998 Nuclear Tests.

Referring to the valour of the country's army, the Chief Minister said, "The Army has forced Pakistan to kneel with its indomitable courage, valour and strategy. Our armed forces have given a befitting reply to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and destroyed the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the nefarious activities of the enemy."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and clear policy, CM Dhami said strong action has been taken against terrorism. CM further stated that the Prime Minister has always paid special attention to humanity and that the central and state governments follow the policy of the nation first.

"For us, the nation is first." CM Dhami added, "The country's soldiers are standing on the borders to protect Mother India. The courage of the army is amazing."

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working for the overall development of Uttarakhand. "Work is being done in every field of infrastructure, education and health in the state. All records have been broken in employing the youth in the state.", CM said.

"In the last 3 years, more than 23 thousand government jobs have been given to the youth, and the chain of giving jobs will continue uninterruptedly in the future as well.", adding, "the historic work of implementing the Uniform Civil Code has been done for the first time in the country. Due to the failures of the previous governments, serious changes were being seen in the demography of Devbhoomi. For which the state government has taken strict steps to preserve the cultural identity and demography of Devbhoomi."

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to make Dehradun a modern and developed city. "Work is being done on various development projects costing about Rs 1400 crore in Dehradun. Work is going on in a planned manner for a permanent solution to the problem of traffic and parking in Dehradun. A plan is also being prepared to build an elevated road over the Rispana and Bindal rivers." CM said.

CM Dhami added that Dehradun is being made into a city that becomes an ideal example in the country in terms of development, environmental protection, and public facilities. Work is also underway on many schemes, such as the Dehradun Delhi Elevated Road and the Song Dam Project.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is in progress in the state and that the state government is monitoring it. Thousands of devotees are coming to Uttarakhand, and the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to welcoming them and ensuring their safety.

Vice Chairman of the MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari, highlighted that the Harbansh Kapoor Memorial Community Hall has been completed in one and a half years. Tiwari further said that the Chief Minister had laid the foundation of this building. "On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the MDDA has completed the construction work within the stipulated time. In which special attention has also been paid to its quality."

Tiwari informed that such buildings are also being constructed in other places and that the Chief Minister aims to provide convenience to the common people and make their lives easier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)