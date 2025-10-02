Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated Wildlife Week at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun. On this occasion, he flagged off a bike rally organised by the Forest Department.

The rally carried the message of wildlife conservation and passed through prominent locations, including Ghantaghar, Parade Ground, and Survey Chowk, before culminating at Malsi Zoo.

Wildlife Week is celebrated every year during the first week of October to promote wildlife conservation and raise public awareness. This year marks the 74th Wildlife Week, with the theme "Human-Wildlife Coexistence."

The Chief Minister emphasised that forests and wildlife are integral components of our ecosystem, and life is not possible without their conservation.

He stated that coexistence between humans and wildlife is crucial for ecological stability and environmental protection. He further added that it is our collective responsibility to safeguard Uttarakhand's green heritage.

The Chief Minister also appealed to everyone to actively participate in this wildlife conservation campaign and ensure a clean, safe, and prosperous environment for future generations.

To mark 25 years of Uttarakhand's statehood, a wildlife photography exhibition is being organised at the Doon Library and Research Centre from October 2 to 8, aimed at promoting wildlife conservation and awareness.

As part of Wildlife Week, a Wildlife Conservation Awareness Programme will be held on October 3 at Malsi Zoo, Dehradun, which will be attended by public representatives, environmental experts, and citizens. (ANI)

