Dehraun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that his government has made the recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita mandatory in schools across the state.

This initiative aims to connect students with Indian culture, moral values, and philosophy of life, paving the way for their all-around development.

Also Read | PM Modi Assam Visit: Congress Insulted Bhupen Hazarika, Opposed Semiconductor Industry in State, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami said, "Our government has made the recitation of verses from the Gita mandatory in the schools of the state. This initiative is paving the way for the all-round development of students by connecting them with Indian culture, moral values, and philosophy of life."

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister took to social media to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage. In a video post, he highlighted the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, located in the Almora district.

Also Read | SGRY Scam Case: CBI Court Sentences Senior DRDA Ballia Officials to 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in SGRY Fraud Case.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Suryadev, is a testament to the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era.

CM Dhami emphasised the temple's significance, stating that it reflects Uttarakhand's glorious history and vibrant cultural tradition.CM Dhami invited visitors to explore this ancient heritage site.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, located in Almora district, is a vibrant example of the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era. This ancient heritage dedicated to Lord Suryadev reflects Uttarakhand's rich cultural tradition and glorious history. During your winter journey, be sure to visit this sacred site."

Earlier, CM Dhami said cultural events like Mahakauthig play a crucial role in preserving the state's rich heritage while uniting Uttarakhandis living outside the hill state on a common platform.

Addressing the seven-day Mahakauthig organised by the Parvatiya Cultural Society at Noida Stadium in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that people from Uttarakhand, even while residing outside the state, are keeping its folk culture, traditions and heritage alive. He described migrant Uttarakhandis associated with the society as "true brand ambassadors" of the state.

Dhami said Mahakauthig is not merely a cultural programme but a vibrant platform that presents the soul of Uttarakhand in a living form. "Such events are playing a vital role in passing our folk traditions, art forms and cultural values to the younger generation," he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is fully committed to preserving the cultural and social unity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said strict laws have been enacted and are being effectively implemented to prevent religious conversion, divisive ideologies and encroachments on government land. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)