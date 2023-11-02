Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad, visited the iconic Atal foot overbridge connecting the western and eastern parts of the Sabarmati Riverfront on Wednesday evening.

Dhami described the bridge as an unmatched example of modern technology and said that this bridge attracts tourists with its beautiful structure and also the beauty of Sabarmati. In regard to this, better arrangements have also been made for the movement of people.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was briefed by the Project Head of Atal Bridge. CM Dhami also instructed Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey to explore the possibilities of building a bridge on the lines of the Atal Bridge in Uttarakhand.

During this, he also met tourists from different states who had arrived to see the Atal Bridge.

Earlier in the day, Dhami visited the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and described it as a symbol of the wonderful coordination of ecology and economy.

"Unprecedented work has been done under the leadership and guidance of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat state and currently the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. This front is a symbol of the wonderful coordination between ecology and economy," said Dhami. (ANI)

