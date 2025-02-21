Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated as the chief guest in the '17th Krishi Vigyan Sammelan' organised at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Chief Minister Dhami said it is a matter of pride that the conference is being organised in the holy land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to ensure the modernisation of the agriculture sector and the upliftment of the farmers.

"Farmer brothers get an opportunity to know about the latest techniques related to agriculture, research results and best seeds and fertilisers etc., on the other hand, through various stalls set up here, they also get important guidance from subject experts about other methods of agriculture like horticulture, animal husbandry and organic farming through such conferences," said CM Dhami.

He congratulated Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology on successfully organising such an important and prestigious agricultural conference.

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand efficient and prosperous today.

"Today, while the Modi government is working towards increasing agricultural production through various schemes and campaigns in the country, continuous efforts are being made to increase the income of farmers. The state government is also working continuously with a resolve for the upliftment and prosperity of the farmers of the state," said CM Dhami.

"At present, along with giving interest-free loans up to three lakh rupees to the farmers in the state, an 80 per cent subsidy is being given on purchasing agricultural equipment under the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme and planting apple orchards under the Apple Mission. Work is being done to convert tea gardens Dhaula Devi, Munsiyari and Betalghat into organic tea gardens," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also working rapidly to promote aromatic farming in the state.

"Work is being done on the plan to develop 6 aroma valleys and to train the farmers of Uttarakhand through various schemes, innovations, and training," he said.

He said that in this year's budget, a separate provision of Rs 463 crore has been made for the upliftment of farmers and livestock farmers, adding that the Govind Ballabh University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, has been working for a long time to ensure the upliftment of food producers.

"Since 1960, this university has not only been doing new research work in the field of agriculture and technology but is also doing the important work of developing a new crop of talented scientists and engineers in the country," he said.

He said that in this sequence, this Krishi Vigyan Sammelan being organised here will prove to be helpful in further enriching the scientific approach in the agriculture sector of Uttarakhand as well as the entire country.

He also called upon the farmers who came to this conference to visit the various stalls set up here and participate in the panel discussions and seminars organised during the conference on various topics, such as innovation in agriculture of hilly areas, digital agriculture, climate change, and smart livestock rearing.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this conference will bring out a new vision towards the agriculture and livestock sector along with new technologies. (ANI)

