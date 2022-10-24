Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited and interacted with orphans and poor children during a Diwali Milan program in Dehradun.

While speaking to the media, CM Dhami said, "I have come to meet these orphan children on the occasion of Diwali. The children are being nurtured well. I pray that they grow well in their lives and that we are able to help them in future. I wish them a happy Diwali. I am pleased to meet these children."

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister along with soldiers participated in the Diwali Milan program in Dehradun.

"Diwali festival is festival of lights, happiness and prosperity. I congratulate everyone, I pray to Lord Ram and Maa Lakshmi for the blessings of Maa Lakshmi be to on everyone and our state to be included in the best state of India," said Dhami.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

The festival of lights marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

People around the country celebrate the occasion in special ways, particularly by drawing rangolis, hosting Diwali parties at home, and cooking delectable foods and sweets.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities began on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days began on October 22 and will end on October 25.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

