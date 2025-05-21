Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the flag-off program of the third mountaineering expedition 'Shaurya' organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister wished the NDRF soldiers participating in the expedition.

Also Read | Ali Khan Mahmudabad Granted Interim Bail: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ashoka University's Professor, Asks Haryana DGP to Set Up 3-Member SIT to Probe Case.

"I feel very happy that our NDRF's brave soldiers are going to touch the heights of the Himalayas under their third expedition...I wish you all the best for this journey and pray to Baba Kedar, Lord Badri Vishal and Ganga Maiya to make your journey successful and may you all complete this journey safely," Dhami said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in the hostel's foundation stone-laying program at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Manduwala, Dehradun on Tuesday.

Also Read | Foxconn Investment in India: Apple's Key Supplier for iPhones Investing USD 1.5 Billion To Expand Operations, Looking To Set Up Supply Chains Outside China.

Wishing all the students on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this hostel will play an important role in the all-around development of the students, along with providing residential facilities to them. The Chief Minister congratulated the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Manduwala for achieving 100 per cent results in the recently concluded 10th and 12th examinations.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extensive reforms have been made in the education system in the country. The state government implemented the new education policy for the first time in the country. 141 PM Shri Vidyalaya and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools are being constructed in the state. Virtual classrooms have also been arranged in 500 schools in 13 districts of the state. NCERT books have been made compulsory in all government schools to ensure quality education.

The Chief Minister said that meritorious students of classes 6th to 12th of government and non-government schools of Uttarakhand are being given scholarships under the Chief Minister's Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Scholarship Scheme. For the personality development of children in the state, the process of sending meritorious students of class 10th and 12th of each development block on an India tour has also been started. Chief Minister Balashraya Yojana has also been started in the state. Vidya Samiksha Kendra has also been established in the state with the aim of improving the quality and results of the school education system.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Gujarat model of Prime Minister's Vidya Samiksha Kendra. About 16 thousand schools in the state have been connected with this innovation. Soon, all the private schools of the state will also be connected with Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Due to which information about teachers, students and all educational activities related to these schools will be available to the government through a centralised system. The Chief Minister said that the state government is paying special attention to sports, along with education, in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)